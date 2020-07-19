Troy Simmons Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Troy Simmons Jr. entered into rest on July 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with military honors. He is survived by his children, Chacna Simmons, Troy D Simmons III, and Lionel C. Simmons; grandchildren, Kai Menden Hall, Troy D. Simmons IV, Kali Simmons, Alexandria Furlough, Myles Simmons, Hannah Simmons, Jayla Simmons; one great grandson, Troy D. Simmons V. and host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits