Troy Wayne Hatchett
Warrenton, Georgia—Troy Wayne Hatchett, 71, husband of Linda Jones Hatchett, entered into rest on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.
Due to the current national health concern, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hatchett was a US Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a 101st Airborne Medic. Troy was the recipient of numerous military awards including the Silver Service Star and Bronze Star Medal. He enjoyed fishing and in his younger years you could catch him riding his Chopper. He was a loving husband, father and brother as well as a friend to everyone.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Linda Hatchett; two sons, Robert Hatchett (April) and Daniel Hatchett (Jessica); one daughter, Melissa Baker; two brothers, Don Hoyt and Leo Tuvell; one sister, Rita Jackson (Reginald); one nephew, John Hoyt; and ten grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Finis and Hazel Hatchett, and a brother, Finis Hatchett.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 13, 2020