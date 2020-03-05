Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Troyce B. Padgett

Troyce B. Padgett Obituary
Mr. Troyce B. Padgett
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Troyce B. Padgett, 84, who entered into rest March 5, 2020, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Harold Jones and Rev. John Christmas officiating. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Padgett was a native of Toombs County, Georgia, having made North Augusta his home for the past 57 years. He was retired from the Graniteville Company with 43 years of service and the retired owner of Padgett Hardwood Flooring. As a member of the Church of God, Mr. Padgett was a devout Christian who loved his family.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Iris McDonald Padgett; a son, Tony (Lori Rau) Padgett, North Augusta; two daughters, Debbie (Steve) Mason, Martinez and Robbie (Michelle Mobley) Padgett, Hephzibah; six grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Williamson, Ashlyn (Robbie) Lester, Allen (Melissa) Williamson, Kyle (Amanda) Padgett, Chandler Padgett and Connor Usry; fifteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Christine Gilbreath and Erma Hadden both of North Augusta.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Padgett, Sam Mottel, Dean Brown, Robbie Lester, Eric Williamson and Allen Williamson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
