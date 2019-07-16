Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Turlene Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Turlene Dunevent Wells


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Turlene Dunevent Wells Obituary
Mrs. Turlene D. Wells, 76, of Happy Valley Rd., entered into rest July 14, 2019 at University Hospital.

Mrs. Wells was a native of McDuffie County, the daughter of the late Olin Dunevent and the late Agnes Irene Goldman Dunevent. She enjoyed crafting including crochet, sewing, and quilting.

Survivors include her beloved husband, J.S. Wells; sons, Eddie Smith, Richard Smith, Carey Smith, and Howard Smith; stepchildren, Terry Tapley, Ronnie Wells, Michael Wells, Ann Birchfield, Wayne Wells and Jennifer Thompson; brothers, Joseph Dunevent, Richard Dunevent, and Manuel Dunevent; and numerous grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Turlene D. Wells.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now