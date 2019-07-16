|
|
Mrs. Turlene D. Wells, 76, of Happy Valley Rd., entered into rest July 14, 2019 at University Hospital.
Mrs. Wells was a native of McDuffie County, the daughter of the late Olin Dunevent and the late Agnes Irene Goldman Dunevent. She enjoyed crafting including crochet, sewing, and quilting.
Survivors include her beloved husband, J.S. Wells; sons, Eddie Smith, Richard Smith, Carey Smith, and Howard Smith; stepchildren, Terry Tapley, Ronnie Wells, Michael Wells, Ann Birchfield, Wayne Wells and Jennifer Thompson; brothers, Joseph Dunevent, Richard Dunevent, and Manuel Dunevent; and numerous grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Turlene D. Wells.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 16, 2019