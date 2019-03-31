|
Turner Jackson (TJ) Ready, 48, of Augusta went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019.
TJ was a loving son, father, papa, and friend.
He is survived by his parents Jerry and Patricia Wilkerson of Augusta; His biological father Leon and wife Hazel Ready of Beech Island, SC; Daughter Samantha Burns of Augusta; Sister Suzanne Wilkerson of Jackson, TN; Aunt Wanda and husband Gene Bowers of Grovetown; Cousin Kelly and husband Taylor Trapp of Martinez, GA; Cousin Matthew Oellerich of Grovetown, GA; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and loving friends.
A memorial service to be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019