Jacksonville, Florida—Twila June Saitow, 79, of Jacksonville, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Community Hospice Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Born in Alexandria, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Theda and Joe Davis. She moved to Florida in 2016 from Augusta, Georgia. Twila loved to travel, spend time with her friends, and play both Cribbage and Mah Jongg. While in Augusta, she was a member of the Congregation Children of Israel and enjoyed attending services and contributing on several committees. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald A. Saitow and, later in life, her faithful companion Paul Davis. Twila is survived by her sisters, Dorleen (David) Rowe, Allentown, PA; Fredrica (Tom) Perdue, Columbus, IN; Sons, Dean Saitow and Ken (Lisa) Saitow; Grandchildren, David Saitow, Amanda (Craig) Chew, Kayla (Rico) Roberts, Maury Saitow; Great grandchildren, Koralynn Saitow, Brittney Saitow, Aden Roberts and Kamara Roberts; Brother-in-law, Arny Saitow (Mary); Sister-in-law, Marcia Saitow and several treasured nieces and nephews. Graveside services for Mrs. Saitow will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2pm at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to The American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org).
