|
|
Tyler Allen Farmer
Evans, GA—Tyler Allen Farmer, 30, entered into rest Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Tyler was a graduate of Evans High School and attended Augusta State University. Time with Tyler was always an adventure! He loved Britney Spears, kayaking, Britney Spears, snowboarding, Britney Spears, and all the laughter he shared with his friends while listening to Britney Spears.
Family members include his mother: Lisa Chomskis Jennings; father: Ronald Lee Farmer; stepfather, David Britt Jennings; brother: Griffin Lee Farmer; maternal grandmother: Ann Owens (Ray Coleman); paternal grandmother: Elder Farmer; uncle: Lee Chomskis (Candace); aunt: Donna Farmer Stahler (Pat); his four 1st cousins: Will and Jacqueline Chomskis, Brooke Stahler Anger and Lindsay Stahler; and Jordon Steele, his partner in life.
A service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Directors with Dr. Don Prosser officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service.
In addition, for all of Tyler's friends, there will be a Celebration of his Life, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the dining hall located inside the Savannah Rapids Park alongside the Augusta Canal. Please bring your memories and anything that reminds you of Tyler as we join together to celebrate his beautiful life.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020