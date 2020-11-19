1/2
Tyre Brannen
1939 - 2020
Tyre Brannen
Blythe, GA— Mr. Tyre L. Brannen 81, beloved husband of Johnnie Altman Brannen entered into rest Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his resident surrounded by his loved ones.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Caines officiating.
Mr. Brannen was born in Unadilla, GA (Dooly county) on April 27, 1939. He was the son of the late J.D. (Bud) Brannen and Lucy Ransom Brannen.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He began working at Robin's, Air Force Base in 1962 and transferred to Fort Gordon GA in 1966 and began working as an Instructor in the Signal Center where he continued to work until he retired as a Supervisor Education Specialist in 1995.
He was a Baptist and was a member of Woodland Baptist church. He enjoyed working in his garden and yard. He loved to travel with his wife and Grandchildren. He was a wonderful Papa, Dad & husband, Spending time with his family was his greatest joy.
Mr. Brannen was preceded in death by his brothers: Larry Brannen, John D. Brannen, & Paul Brannen ; and one sister Carolyn Carr.
Survivors include his devoted wife of over 57 years, Johnnie Altman Brannen. His brothers Marvin Brannen and Linton (Latrelle) of Unadilla, GA; Kenneth (Betsy) of Hawkinsville, GA ; Sister-in-law. June Brannen, Hawkinsville, GA and Sister--Law; Elaine Brannen, Canton GA. one sister, Dora Lee Huff of Missouri. His three sons: David (Susie) Brannen of Blythe, GA: Mike (Kristi) Brannen of Hephzibah, GA.; Jonathan (Amy) Brannen of Blythe, GA. Nine Grandchildren: Jason McIntosh, California, Brittany (Trent) Mark's, Hephzibah, Ga; Cody (Jessica) McIntosh; Hephzibah, GA; Brandi Brannen, Hephzibah, GA, Natalie Stewart, Philadelphia, PA, Tiffany Brannen, Hephzibah, GA, Allison Brannen, Daytona Beach, FL, David Brannen Jr, Blythe, GA, Maci Brannen, Hephzibah, GA, and one Great Grandchild, Landen L. Brannen, Hepzibah, GA. and many Nieces and Nephews.
The family wishes to express there deep appreciation to Pruitt Hospice care. All the caregivers were excellent!
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.
The family receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 until 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Per CDC guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
