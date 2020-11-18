1/
Tyre Brennen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyre Brennen
Blythe, GA— Mr. Tyre Lamar Brannen 81, husband of Johnnie Altman Brannen entered into rest Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Caines officiating.
The family receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 unitl 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Please see website for full obituary. Per CDC guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved