Tyre BrennenBlythe, GA— Mr. Tyre Lamar Brannen 81, husband of Johnnie Altman Brannen entered into rest Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the residence.Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Caines officiating.The family receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 unitl 4:00 PM at the funeral home.Please see website for full obituary. Per CDC guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed.