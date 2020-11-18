Tyre Brennen
Blythe, GA— Mr. Tyre Lamar Brannen 81, husband of Johnnie Altman Brannen entered into rest Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Caines officiating.
The family receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 unitl 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Please see website for full obituary. Per CDC guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2020