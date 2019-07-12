|
Mr. Tyrone Tolbert Sr. entered into rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:30 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Hewitt officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his children, Michelle Tolbert, Tyrone Tolbert Jr., Tomika Tolbert, Deveney Tolbert, Eddie Tolbert, Sean ( Marquita) Adrieana Tolbert; siblings, Ronald Tolbert, Kevin (Lisa) Tolbert, LaTisha Tolbert-Fields (Himie), Pamela Williams, Debra Tolbert Hale; fourteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of stepchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 12, 2019