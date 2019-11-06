Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Upson Tutt
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Upson Tutt Jr.

Upson Tutt Jr. Obituary
Upson Tutt Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Upson Tutt Jr., 84, son of the late Upson Tutt Sr, and Janie Mae Collins Tutt, entered into rest on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He attended Lucy Laney High School and later relocated to Springfield, MA where he obtained a technical certificate in electronics. He was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army in 1963. Having a passion for golfing, he caddied at the Augusta National form 1950-1951. He enjoyed electronics and maintained a keen interest in the industry as he spent his career working in this field. Memorial service will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors are his children, Lynda Tutt Cowen and Douglas Tutt; five grandchildren; brothers, Henry "Sonny" Tutt, John "JB" Tutt and a host of other relatives. Preceding him in death were a sister, Martha Ann Tutt and a brother, Robert V. Tutt.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019
