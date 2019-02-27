Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Cabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Cabe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ursula Cabe Obituary
Ursula Cabe 79, beloved wife of the late Jimmy Wayne Cabe, entered into rest on Monday February 25, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.

A celebration of her life will be held 10am Friday March 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Poteet Funeral Home ,3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta.

She loved to work in her garden, travel and enjoyed the beach. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. She will be missed by all left to cherish her memory.

Survivors include her sons and spouses James W. (Carolyn) Cabe, Michael (Lisa) Cabe; daughters and spouses Michelle (Marc Lewis) Page, Susan (Charlie) McKinnon, Sharon (Robert) Shirley; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now