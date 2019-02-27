|
Ursula Cabe 79, beloved wife of the late Jimmy Wayne Cabe, entered into rest on Monday February 25, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
A celebration of her life will be held 10am Friday March 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Poteet Funeral Home ,3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta.
She loved to work in her garden, travel and enjoyed the beach. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. She will be missed by all left to cherish her memory.
Survivors include her sons and spouses James W. (Carolyn) Cabe, Michael (Lisa) Cabe; daughters and spouses Michelle (Marc Lewis) Page, Susan (Charlie) McKinnon, Sharon (Robert) Shirley; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019