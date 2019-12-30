|
Ursula Kerins
Augusta, GA—Ursula Fey Kerins, age 99 years, died of natural causes in Evans, Georgia on December 29, 2019.
She was born in Duquesne, PA on May 28, 1920, and never lost her love of all things Pittsburgh. A 1942 graduate of Margaret Morrison College of Carnegie Mellon University, She was married to John Lamson Kerins for 45 years until his death in 1988. She is also the last survivor of her 4 siblings, all of whom lived into their 90's. Family brought Ursula to Augusta, her happy home for over 30 years.
Ursula enriched her life with travel, literature, music, and art. She was an avid bridge player and in later years acquired master's points. Until late in life she was a faithful patron of the Symphony Orchestra Augusta. She was a devout Catholic her entire life with a faith that never wavered.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Craig T. Kerins (Mellie) of Augusta, GA, two daughters, Kristi A. Kerins of Pittsboro, NC, and Dr. Susan K. Klein (Eric) of Shaker Heights, OH, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:15 until 11:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Ingram celebrant. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church or St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church.
