Ursula Otken
Clarks Hill, SC—Entered into rest Friday, January 31, 2020, Mrs. Ursula Rosa Otken, 77, loving wife of Dr. Luther B. Otken, Jr.
Ursula was the owner of Twice As Nice, retail store. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Known for being an avid gardener, Ursula always had something blooming in her yard.
Family members in addition to her husband include her children: Carola Dearman, Oliver Kosht (Shelly); grandchild: Kathy Fry; and her brother: Karl-Heinz Kroihsmajer (Gudrun).
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Megiddo KidStation, 103 Canal Street, Graniteville, SC 29829.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/2/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020