1932 - 2020
Vader McGowan Jr. Obituary
Vader McGowan Jr.
Graniteville, SC—A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 2:00 pm at Hillview Baptist Church with Pastor Mike McAlpin officiating. Mr. McGowan entered into rest on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Pepper Hill. He was the beloved husband to Mrs. Nancy Musgrove McGowan, Aiken, and the son to the late Vader D. McGowan, Sr. and the late Annie Glover McGowan. Mr. McGowan was a native of Wilmington, NC and had made the Aiken area his home for the last 41 years. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member to Hillview Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC. Mr. McGowan was a dental lab technician and had retired after 70 years. He worked with Georgia Carolina Dental lab and Superior Dental Lab from 1947-1969. He also worked as a self employed technician under Dr. Robert Baily, Dr. Ray, and Dr. West Moreland from 1999-2019. Additional survivors include: 2 sons Daniel Edward (Diane) McGowan, Blairsburg, GA and Vader D. (Trey) McGowan, III Graniteville; one daughter Lonie (Percy) Bourgoin Thomson, GA; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Mr. McGowan was predeceased by three sisters Marie Amerson, Betty Ann Suber, and Lydia Rushton. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/5/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
