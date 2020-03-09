|
Vaenyta A. Boswell
Jackson, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Vaenyta A. Boswell, 83, who entered into rest March 6, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from the Hollow Creek Baptist Church. Rev. David Richardson and Rev. Darrell Thompson officiating. Interment in Hollow Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Boswell was a native of Alabama, having made Jackson her home for the past 54 years. She was a member of Hollow Creek Baptist Church where she participated in the Operation Christmas Child program. Mrs. Boswell was a retired Bookkeeper at Georgia-Carolina Restaurant Supply with 30 years of service and enjoyed cooking, baking and feeding family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, James C. "J.C." Boswell.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Stacey) Todd, Beech Island and Karla (Raymond) Avery, Jackson; six grandchildren, William (Shelley) Todd, Ashley (Spencer) Reeves, Amanda (Steven) Eubanks, Ginger (Jeff) Logue, Travis (Lynette) Avery and Allyson (Phillip) Boynton; twelve great grandchildren; a brother, Maxwell B. Alexander, Lacey Springs, Al; a special friend, Daphne Johnson.
Pallbearers will be William Todd, Spencer Reeves, Travis Avery, Lane Logue, Jeff Boswell, Richard Johnson, James Todd, Blake Reeves and Brier Logue.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child c/o Hollow Creek Baptist Church,
84 Aspen Court, Aiken, SC 29803.
The family expresses appreciation to Harbor Chase, Encompass Hospice and Pepperhill Nursing Home for their loving care of Mrs. Boswell.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020