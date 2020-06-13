Ms. Valeria Key
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Valeria Key was born on March 8, 1959 in Augusta, Georgia, to the late Joe and Anita Lewis Key. She entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2020 at her resident.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Darise Key.
Ms. Key was educated in the Richmond County School System. At an early age, she gave her life to Christ and joined Macedonia Baptist Church, and regularly attended Mount Olive Baptist Church.
She was a devoted Associate at Wal-mart in Augusta, Georgia for Six years.
Ms. Key leaves to cherish her memories: three loving children: Kenyetta Booker ( Ronald Robinson) of Augusta, Georgia, Marquel Booker (Keisha Young) of Augusta, Georgia, and Shalan Booker (Eddie McNair) of Augusta, Georgia; two sister: Robin Key of Augusta, Georgia, and Crystal Harper of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a very special grandson, Tarrez Booker of Augusta, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; three nieces; two nephews; and a host of family members and close friends.
Graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00PM. The viewing will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2PM to 6PM.
