Valeria was a beautiful person she never a stranger to anyone. When you meant Val you meant a true friend. She and I were neighbors in North Augusta. She loved her children and grandchildren so much they were her light. She often talked about her mom and how much she loved and missed her. Valeria loved getting Cards for her Birthday and Mothers Day she cherished those cards more the gifts. Because, what you couldn't say to her. it was in writing and it was from heart. Those cards made her feel special they meant a lot to her. Val had a heart of gold and smile that lit up any room. Heaven has received a beautiful Angel. RIH my friend. My sincere prayers and condolences are with her children your mom was very special lady.

Valerie Crafton

Friend