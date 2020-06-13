Valeria Key
1959 - 2020
Ms. Valeria Key
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Valeria Key was born on March 8, 1959 in Augusta, Georgia, to the late Joe and Anita Lewis Key. She entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2020 at her resident.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Darise Key.
Ms. Key was educated in the Richmond County School System. At an early age, she gave her life to Christ and joined Macedonia Baptist Church, and regularly attended Mount Olive Baptist Church.
She was a devoted Associate at Wal-mart in Augusta, Georgia for Six years.
Ms. Key leaves to cherish her memories: three loving children: Kenyetta Booker ( Ronald Robinson) of Augusta, Georgia, Marquel Booker (Keisha Young) of Augusta, Georgia, and Shalan Booker (Eddie McNair) of Augusta, Georgia; two sister: Robin Key of Augusta, Georgia, and Crystal Harper of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a very special grandson, Tarrez Booker of Augusta, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; three nieces; two nephews; and a host of family members and close friends.
Graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00PM. The viewing will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2PM to 6PM.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/14/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
JUN
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Walker Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about my friend Val we stay next door to each we work together at Carole Fabric she was a great person going to miss you
SOPHIA WILSON
Friend
June 12, 2020
A wonderful classmate. 1977 Lucy C . Laney. My prayers and sympathy to the family.
Linda Howard
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jacqueline Thomas
Friend
June 11, 2020
God Bless You Classmate! Condolences to your Family! Thank you for your service, I aways told you that you are a people person and helped others! Great Walmart
Deidre Reese
Friend
June 10, 2020
Val i miss u love u i remember i met val val a lot of fun smart she loved her children and Grandchildren and family friend every one she live down the street for me on walker st or watkins st we have fun the together when val saw me walking and she took me home and i ask her what i old you val nothing Sandra and i told her but day i was able to bless her back and she u did not have do that and i say yes u don't charge me anything for gas thanks i God i met val and her family too a blessing to know them miss u val u will stay in our hearts so rest in peace Sandra Godbee A Friend
Sandra Godbee
Friend
June 9, 2020
Valeria was a beautiful person she never a stranger to anyone. When you meant Val you meant a true friend. She and I were neighbors in North Augusta. She loved her children and grandchildren so much they were her light. She often talked about her mom and how much she loved and missed her. Valeria loved getting Cards for her Birthday and Mothers Day she cherished those cards more the gifts. Because, what you couldn't say to her. it was in writing and it was from heart. Those cards made her feel special they meant a lot to her. Val had a heart of gold and smile that lit up any room. Heaven has received a beautiful Angel. RIH my friend. My sincere prayers and condolences are with her children your mom was very special lady.
Valerie Crafton
Friend
