Entered into rest Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Valeria Tullia Loroscopi Woodward, at the age of 83. She was born in Corbolone, Venezia, Italy to Giulio Loroscopi and Elena Zanon. During WWII, her father moved the family to Vicenza, to work for the government railway system.



After completing school, she worked in a gold factory, making jewelry. In her late 20's, while visiting her brother, a cook and tailor at Villa Inverness, she met and cooked for Elsa Peretti.



In December 1965, she met and married an Army soldier stationed in Vicenza. Moving to Grovetown in 1970, she and Richard shared 52 years of marriage. Richard passed away in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her brother Arcangelo and her sister Celestina of Milan, Italy.



She leaves behind her children Monica Woodward of Greensboro, NC and Deborah Woodward of Grovetown, GA; two grandchildren: Joshua Arthur of Grovetown and Sydney-Elena Tackett of Greensboro, NC.



The family would like to thank the staff of Eisenhower Medical Center, Ft.Gordon and the Heartland Hospice of Evans, GA for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Columbia County Humane Society.



Services will be private.



