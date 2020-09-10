Valeta Jerlyn Goode
Lawrenceville, GA—Valeta Jerlyn Goode, 54, was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Howard G. Goode and Annie Bussey Goode.
She departed this life on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Survivors include her sister, Portia Goode-Jackson, her aunt, Dr. Adriana D. (Roland) Crump, her long time partner, Timothy Mentzy, and a host of cousins and sorrowing friends.
A Memorial service will be held later
.In lieu of flowers, cards and donations may be sent to G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841 (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - September 11, 2020