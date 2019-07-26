|
|
Vallie Doolittle Gray
Augusta, GA—Vallie Doolittle Gray, 94, beloved wife of 75 years of the late Buford E. Gray, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Archie Moore officiating.
Mrs. Gray worked for many years as a Crossing Guard at Garrett Elementary School. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Augusta.
Mrs. Gray is survived by her son, Larry Gray (Karin); daughter-in-law, Paula Gray; two grandchildren, David Gray (Alexis) and Brian Gay; and two great-grandchildren, Claire and Emma Gray. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her son, Wayne E. Gray; her granddaughter, Kimberly Gray; and her sister, Frances Savage.
If so desired memorials may be made to the Hope House Foundation, P.O. Box 3597, Augusta, GA, 30914 or to the Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer's Care, 1901 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA, 30904.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019