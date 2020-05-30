Van Albert Powell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Van's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Van A. Powell
Panama City, Fla.—Mr. Van Albert Powell ended his journey of 91 years on May 5, 2020 in Panama City, FL, after a brief illness.
Mr. Powell, born August 4, 1928 in Johnson County Georgia, was the son of Kelly E. Powell and Mattie Lou Chivers Powell, and the older brother to Hollis R. Powell and Kelly E. Powell, Jr.
He was a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia, as well as an Air Force veteran stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida where he met and married the love of his life Billie Jean Knowles of Panama City in 1953. His beloved wife BJ preceded him in death in 2016.
A resident of Augusta, GA from 1964 until 2018, Van worked for the Georgia Department of Education and the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation until retiring in 1991.
Van was renowned for his charm and sense of humor, his avid golf hobby, and his great skill as an organic gardener. Until his death, Van wrote beautiful, hand written letters to friends and family, had endless stories to tell, and cheered on the Georgia Bulldogs. He touched the lives of many and is survived by his sons Phillip Van Powell of San Francisco, CA and Bentley Knowles Powell of Panama City, FL, and grandchildren Taylor, Parker and Peyton Powell.
A Remembrance Service will be held at a later date at Oaky Grove Baptist Church in Johnson County, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday May 31, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
427 N Main St
Swainsboro, GA 30401
(478) 237-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved