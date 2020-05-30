Van A. Powell
Panama City, Fla.—Mr. Van Albert Powell ended his journey of 91 years on May 5, 2020 in Panama City, FL, after a brief illness.
Mr. Powell, born August 4, 1928 in Johnson County Georgia, was the son of Kelly E. Powell and Mattie Lou Chivers Powell, and the older brother to Hollis R. Powell and Kelly E. Powell, Jr.
He was a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia, as well as an Air Force veteran stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida where he met and married the love of his life Billie Jean Knowles of Panama City in 1953. His beloved wife BJ preceded him in death in 2016.
A resident of Augusta, GA from 1964 until 2018, Van worked for the Georgia Department of Education and the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation until retiring in 1991.
Van was renowned for his charm and sense of humor, his avid golf hobby, and his great skill as an organic gardener. Until his death, Van wrote beautiful, hand written letters to friends and family, had endless stories to tell, and cheered on the Georgia Bulldogs. He touched the lives of many and is survived by his sons Phillip Van Powell of San Francisco, CA and Bentley Knowles Powell of Panama City, FL, and grandchildren Taylor, Parker and Peyton Powell.
A Remembrance Service will be held at a later date at Oaky Grove Baptist Church in Johnson County, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday May 31, 2020
