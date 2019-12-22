|
Vance Anderson
Millen, GA—Albert Vance Anderson, Jr., 70, husband of Elizabeth Cathy Anderson, entered into rest on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Graveside services will be held in the Euphrates Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Mr. Anderson was a native of Augusta and the son of the late Albert Vance and Johnnie Walden Anderson. He had retired after 25 years from the Kellogg Company and had also worked for the Seaboard Coastline Rail Road. He loved being outdoors, fishing and was a licensed pilot. Mr. Anderson was a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge, #412 in Hephzibah and of Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Lester Martin.
He is survived by his wife; his children, Susan Rockefeller (Tim), Theresa Martin, Elizabeth Catherine "Kitty" Rockefeller and Brandon Vance Anderson (Marie); his siblings, Patricia Wood (John) and Ann Anderson; as well as nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to make donations to the , 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901 or to .
