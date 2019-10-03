|
Vanessa Ann Springfield Francis
Martinez, GA—Vanessa Springfield Francis, 35, entered into rest on Monday, September 30 after suffering from a stroke. Funeral arrangements have been made at Kings Funeral Home at 124 Davis Rd on Friday October 4th beginning at 3pm.
All friends and family who were blessed to have her in their lives are welcome to attend a celebration of life gathering from 3pm until 4pm, followed by a memorial service beginning at 4.
Flowers are welcome, as well as donations to the American Breast Cancer Society. A scholarship fund has been created in Vanessa's name to help future nurses carry out her legacy of compassion and selfless caregiving.
Vanessa is survived by her husband, Nicholas Francis of Evans, her grandmother, Janelle Lane, of Martinez and her mother, Deborah Burdic. Siblings include Bill G Springfield III and her sister, Presley Springfield. She will be missed on a daily basis by her extended network of fellow employees and patients at Doctor's Hospital.
