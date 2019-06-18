|
Vanessa Meeler McGehee, 65, entered into rest June 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Thomson, Georgia and was a retired Office Manager for Dixie Communication Systems.
Vanessa was survived by her son Jeremy Perdue, brother Zack Meeler (Annice), sisters Carol Klein (Ted), Linda Bame and host of other relatives and friends.
There will be no services held per her request.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 18, 2019