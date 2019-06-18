Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Vanessa Meeler McGehee


Vanessa Meeler McGehee


1953 - 2019
Vanessa Meeler McGehee Obituary
Vanessa Meeler McGehee, 65, entered into rest June 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Thomson, Georgia and was a retired Office Manager for Dixie Communication Systems.

Vanessa was survived by her son Jeremy Perdue, brother Zack Meeler (Annice), sisters Carol Klein (Ted), Linda Bame and host of other relatives and friends.

There will be no services held per her request.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 18, 2019
