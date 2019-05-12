|
Veda "Grandma Rocky" Rockefeller, 96, wife of the late Kenneth E. Rockefeller, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Dearing Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Jerry Rockefeller, Deacon Jerry Rockefeller, the Rev. Johnny Rockefeller and the Rev. Tony Key officiating. Interment will follow in the Grove Baptist Cemetery.
She is survived by her two sons, Jerry Rockefeller (Phyllis) and Tom Rockefeller; two daughters, Bonnie Newman and Diana Dees (Tom); one sister, Mildred Kennedy; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth W. Rockefeller and John D. Rockefeller.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.
STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019