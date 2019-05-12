Home

Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Veda "Grandma Rocky" Rockefeller

Veda "Grandma Rocky" Rockefeller Obituary
Veda "Grandma Rocky" Rockefeller, 96, wife of the late Kenneth E. Rockefeller, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Dearing Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Jerry Rockefeller, Deacon Jerry Rockefeller, the Rev. Johnny Rockefeller and the Rev. Tony Key officiating. Interment will follow in the Grove Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her two sons, Jerry Rockefeller (Phyllis) and Tom Rockefeller; two daughters, Bonnie Newman and Diana Dees (Tom); one sister, Mildred Kennedy; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth W. Rockefeller and John D. Rockefeller.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.

Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019
