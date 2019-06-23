|
|
Velda Feezell Guffey, 86, entered into rest June 19, 2019 at University Hospital Augusta, Georgia, wife of the late Paul Guffey, Sr.
Mrs. Guffey a native of Decatur, TN., lived in the Augusta area since 1966 where she was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church Augusta.
She is survived by her son Jon Guffey (Beth), daughter Kathy Hicks (Pete), three grandchildren Ethan Guffey, Casey Hicks, David Hicks (Emily), three great grandchildren Clayton, Addison and Mason.
A private graveside will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 23, 2019