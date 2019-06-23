Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Velda Guffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velda Feezell Guffey


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Velda Feezell Guffey Obituary
Velda Feezell Guffey, 86, entered into rest June 19, 2019 at University Hospital Augusta, Georgia, wife of the late Paul Guffey, Sr.

Mrs. Guffey a native of Decatur, TN., lived in the Augusta area since 1966 where she was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church Augusta.

She is survived by her son Jon Guffey (Beth), daughter Kathy Hicks (Pete), three grandchildren Ethan Guffey, Casey Hicks, David Hicks (Emily), three great grandchildren Clayton, Addison and Mason.

A private graveside will be held at a later date.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now