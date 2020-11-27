Mrs. Veleda Lewis Smith
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Veleda Lewis Smith entered into rest Monday, November 23, 2020 at University Hospital.
She was a graduate from Lucy C. Laney High School Class of 1965 and a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors are a loving husband, Willie James Smith; son, Phebius Smith; daughter, Ptoleminique Smith; grandson, Tavaune Smith; two brothers, Dennis Lewis (Gloria) of Augusta, Georgia and Terrance Lewis (Faye) of Augusta, Georgia; two sister, Barbara Owens (Joseph) of Augusta and Patricia Warthern (Rodney) of New York and a host of other loved ones.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held Saturday, November 28th from 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.
