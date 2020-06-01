Velma Lorene Grazier
1920 - 2020
Martinez, Georgia—Velma "Lorene" Grazier née Velma Lorene Byrd celebrated her 100th birthday just 3 1/2 months ago and just last week joined her World War II Veteran Husband Moses Clayton Grazier of 63 1/2 years on, of all days, Veterans Day 2020.
Lorene, one of nine, is survived by her brother Ed, her daughter Cherie, her son-in-law Brant, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Lorene was a hard working, God fearing lady who lived in her own home until she was nearly 99 years of age.
In her younger years she enjoyed crossword puzzles, dress making, baking chocolate chip cookies, all sorts of pies, fudge and tea cakes.
Most of all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren, helping others and worshiping in church.
She will be missed, but NEVER forgotten.
WE LOVE YOU GRANDMA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
