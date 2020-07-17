Veneranda Calip
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Veneranda Calip entered into rest on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Mrs. Calip enjoyed going to the casino. She adored her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her children, Marven Cadavona (Marilyn) and Mary Ann Kency (Erice); grandchildren, Courtney Kency, Malia Kency Zachary Cadavona, Jeremy Cadavona, and Erice Kency Jr.; great-grandchildren, Luke Mead and Landon Kency; siblings, Lolita Cabie, German Acorda (Nonita) and Faustina Hernandez (Rudy); her caregivers, Mary O'Bryant, Marcie Streeter, and Sherry Clemons and her very special four legged companion, Kalani.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in Hawaii.
