Venessa McCorkle
1946 - 2020
Thomson, Georgia—Thomson, GA – Mrs. Venessa McCorkle, 74, of Central Rd. Thomson, GA entered into rest October 13, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. McCorkle was born in Harlem, Georgia, but had lived in Thomson all her life. She was the daughter of the late Heggie Byron Whitaker and Darrene Ellen Bales Whitaker. Venessa worked alongside her late husband in the family printing business for many years. Previously, she was a supervisor with Uniroyal. Mrs. McCorkle was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church and a devoted family woman. She loved attending gospel sings and spending time with her family playing card games. Mrs. McCorkle was predeceased by her parents; beloved husband, Randall Wayne McCorkle; sisters, Vivian Mitchell, Runy Whitaker, and Ann Anderson; brother, Edwin Whitaker.
Survivors include her sons, Ronald Wayne McCorkle (Rae), Phillip McCorkle (Lisa); daughter, Claudia McCorkle Bowick (Donald); brothers, Ervin Whitaker, Wayne Whitaker (Lynn); Sisters, Dillie Hollimon (Kenneth), Van Inglett, Velma Sager; Sister-in-Law, Linda Whitaker; grandchildren, Thomas Bowick, Clifford Bowick, Whitney McCorkle, Travis McCorkle; great grandchildren, T. J. Bowick, William Bowick, Gauge McCorkle, Clayton Bowick, and Skylar Purvis.
Funeral services will be private. No visitation is planned
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Venessa McCorkle.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/15/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
