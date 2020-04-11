|
|
Mrs. Veola Cofer Anderson
Charlotte, NC—Mrs. Veola Cofer Anderson, age 98, the fifth of eleven children of Deacon Charlie and Sister Hattie Willis Cofer, entered into rest April 6, 2020. Sister Veola Cofer Anderson accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Ford Baptist Church in Wilkes County, Georgia. In 1953, she, along with her husband, Leroy Anderson, Sr. left Wilkes County, Georgia and relocated to Charlotte, NC where they united with New Hope Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC.
Mrs. Anderson leaves to cherish her memory eight children: Rev. Edward (Kathryn), Joe (Angeles), Ethel (Robert), Mary, Elnora, Gladys (Rev. Dr. Phillip), Leroy (Thelma), and Rev. Paul (Rev. Tina). Oldest daughter Leola (James) predeceased Mrs. Anderson, 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one sister, Lucy Cofer Heath; two sisters-in-law Luenell Anderson Stewart and Evelyn Mickle Anderson; one brother-in-law Wille Earl Anderson, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date as we honor God for His work in the life of Sister Veola Cofer Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund at The Park Church 'in memory of Veola Cofer Anderson.' (Online: www.TheParkMinistries.org or by Mail: The Park Church 6029 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte, NC 28216.)
