Veona Rainey Law


1945 - 2020
Veona Rainey Law Obituary
Veona Rainey Law
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Veona Rainey Law, 74, entered into rest January 7, 2020.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 10th at the Welcome Congregational Holiness Church in Cleveland, Georgia with Rev. Jimmy Peck and Rev. Ronald Wilson officiating. There will also be a Memorial Service held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 12th at Sharon Hill Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, Alabama.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Veona Rainey Law.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
