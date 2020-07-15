Vera Janelle Williamson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Vera Janelle Williamson entered into perfect peace in the arms of her Heavenly Father on July 14, 2020 at Westwood Extended Care.
Vera was born in Wilkes County, GA on July 31, 1920 to Eva and Macon Lunceford. She and Fred W. Williamson(deceased) married and moved to Augusta in 1946 and remained in Augusta. She always preferred others, be it serving on the Benevolence Committee in her beloved Bayvale Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, or helping out her neighbors and friends. Her behest love was for children, whom she entertained royally. Her claim to fame was the delicious meals she prepared and her famous buttered biscuits with homemade jelly.
Mema is survived by a daughter: Mrs. Dianne Williams; son: Fred W. Williamson, Jr. (Beverly); granddaughter: Candace Hargrove (William); grandsons: Dallas Williams (Emily), Evan Williamson; great-granddaughter: Lauren Pettyjohn (Jacob) and great-grandsons: William Hargrove, Jr., Grant Williams, and Macon Williams; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson: Christopher M Bortz; sisters: Mrs. Lila Young, Mrs. Lois Nunn and Mrs. Maude Griffith; and brothers: Mr. Lloyd Sisson and Mr. James Sisson.
Our sincere gratitude is extended to all the staff at Westwood Extended Care for their wonderful love and care for mother for the past seven years.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Resthaven Cemetery in Washington, GA. Please wear a mask and prefer others as Mema always did.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Augusta Rescue Mission,526 Walker Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
