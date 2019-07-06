Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Vera Mae Hutto

Vera Mae Hutto Obituary
Ms. Vera Mae Hutto, 90, of Augusta, GA passed away peacefully at her home. Born in Macon she was the daughter of the late James Veran and Lizzie Mae Cline. Vera Mae, AKA "Momae", will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Renee) Hutto and Larry (Jane) Hutto; eight grandchildren, Jason (Sharon) Hutto, Tiffany (John) Harwell, Bryan (Jaime) Hutto, Stephanie (Jonathan) Wates, Nickie (Rick) Cagle, Ashley Moxley, Stacy (Stephen) Carter, Cowyn Sapp; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; niece, Connie (Tony) Hogan; and her beloved neighbor, Annette Morris. Mrs. Hutto is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Horace Hutto; brothers, JV and Walter Cline; sister, Peggy Meadows; and daughter, Tonya Hutto Sapp.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2pm at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home with Randy Allen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 6, 2019
