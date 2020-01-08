|
Vera McLane
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Vera McLane, 96, peacefully passed in the presence of her family, Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Vera was a true native of London, England, born November 25, 1923 at St. Thomas Hospital, just past the British Parliament with "Big Ben" resounding across the River Thames. A genuine heroine, she proudly served in the Royal Air Force as a photographic intelligence analyst during the height of WWII. With the backdrop of war and change, Vera found love and a new life as the wife of an American soldier Mr. Russell Monroe, from North Carolina. She would eventually move to her new country and help bring over two of her siblings from England to the United States and start her own family.
The following years would present many challenges that she would face with grace, humor and tenacity. In 1974, Vera found a lasting love and companionship with her husband Mr. Woodrow Wilson McLane, native of Augusta, Georgia. Here she had the pleasure of watching her children marry, build their own homes and raise their children. She was also an enduring member of her community, a formidable Bridge player for 60 years, a game she loved to play with her friends.
Vera's love of family is her beautiful legacy. She was the rock and guiding light for her family - A beloved mother and friend to her son and daughter and their spouses throughout her many years; a welcoming and supportive grandmother to her five grandchildren; a great grandmother of ten; and a great-great grandmother of two.
Survivors include her son Gary Monroe, Murphy, North Carolina and daughter Dawn Wetherington, North Augusta, South Carolina and their families.
Memorials may be made to , a cause she supported throughout her life.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906, with burial immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Reverend Nancee A. Cekuta will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/09/2020
