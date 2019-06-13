Home

Verna J. Chase Obituary
Verna Jeanne Chase, 86, wife of the late Howard N. Chase entered into rest on Monday June 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 3PM Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3501 Walton Way Ext., Augusta with Rev. Gaye Morris officiating. Interment will be private at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.

Survivors include daughters and son-in-law Barbara Bowen, Elizabeth (Charles K.) Thompson; son John Chase; six grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 PM Friday evening at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465, Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 13, 2019
