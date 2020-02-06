|
|
Vernell B. Turner
Augusta, GA—Vernell B. Turner entered into rest on January 29, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born September 26, 1953. She wa a native of Columbia County. Her residence was at 3924 Grape Ave., Augusta, GA, where she was married to the Rev. Earnest Turner, Sr., of Simonia Baptist Church, Grovetown, GA, for 15 years. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Grovetown, GA, where Rev. Frank Lweis is the Pastor and the officiator of the service. Interment and repast will follow at Simonia Baptist Church, Grovetown, GA, where Rev. Earnest Turner, Sr., is the Pastor. The family of Vernell Turner will receive family and friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 between 1-7 p.m., at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd. A, Augusta, GA 30901. Guest can sigh the guest book and send flowers to address above at the time specified or send to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020