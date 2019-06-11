Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Vernon Bernard Johnson Obituary
Mr. Vernon Bernard Johnson, entered into rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Thankful Baptist Church of which the Rev. Christopher Waters pastor and the Rev. Enoch Ward eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 pm. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.

Mr. Johnson, a native of Aiken County was a 1962 graduate of Jefferson High School. In 1968 he earned a Bachelor's of Art Degree from Claflin College and in 1970 he earned a Master's Degree from South Carolina State College. He was owner of Bernard Johnson Realty and Walker Memorial Park. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Thankful Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

Survivors include his wife, Juliana Potter Johnson; a son, Vernon Bernard Johnson, Jr., (Shauntae'); a daughter, Carolyn Sabatino; two brothers, Thomas Henry Johnson (Helen) and Wendell Padric Johnson (Kelly); a sister, Mary Elizabeth Ray; two grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Dr. Mac A. Bowman Horizon Foundation, P.O. 16384, Augusta, GA 30919.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 11 to June 13, 2019
