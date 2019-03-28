Entered into rest Monday, March 25, 2019, Vernon Elliott Fox, 82, loving husband of Mrs. Phyllis Bentley Fox.



Mr. Fox was a native of Augusta and served in the US Marine Corp for 16 years, with two tours of duty in Vietnam. Following his service in the Marines he was employed by Southland Corporation as a supervisor for 7-Eleven stores. Mr. Fox was nicknamed "Boss Hog" and was well known for his excellent BBQ. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being one of Santa's helpers. He was a member of the Church of Our Savior and the American Legion Post 192. Mr. Fox was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for all their love and care.



Family members include his son: the late Walter "Murray" Fox; four daughters: Janie W. Marquard; Mayme F. Walsh; the late Phyllis "Lynda" Ivey (Ben); Elaine Lord (Roger); 8 grandchildren: Amy, Hope, Libby, Tommy, Trey, Chance, Joshua and Matt; 7 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.



A memorial service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Our Savior on Columbia Rd with Fr. Al Crumpton officiating. Burial and U.S. Marine honors will follow in the church garden.



Memorial contributions may be made to Church of Our Savior: 4227 Columbia Rd. Augusta,Ga 30907



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary