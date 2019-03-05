|
Mr. Vernon Eugene Byrd husband of the late Beatrice Hammer Byrd entered into rest March 2,2019 surrounded by his family, Vernon was retired and a self employed truck driver ,he was a former deacon at Belair Baptist church and was a faithful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he loved traveling on his Harley Davidson and spending time on his boat at the lake.Survivors include one daughter-Elayne Vowell(Jimmy)- Grovetown Ga. one son-Jason Byrd-Augusta Ga. five grandchildren- Amber Chastain,Tayler Kendall,Summer Miller, J.R. Byrd and Peyton Byrd. Eight great grandchildren and two special extended family members Angie Beckom and Beatrice"Sally" Peacock both of Forsyth Ga. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday March 6,2019 7:00pm at Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta Ga. 30909 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-533-6097 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019