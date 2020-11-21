Vernon Hargrove
Augusta, GA—Mr. Vernon B. Hargrove, 93, loving husband of 70 years to Virginia Hargrove, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Vernon was a devout Christian who enjoyed serving as a deacon at Pineview Baptist Church and visiting nursing home residents and hospital patients. He also proudly served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II and during the Korean Conflict. Vernon loved the Lord, his family, and his church family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Thomas H. Hargrove; daughters: Catherine H. Brown and Sharon H. Pickering (Roy); grandchildren: Cameron Hargrove, Jason Brown (Cynthia), Brian and Mark Pickering; and two great grandsons.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, c/o Debt Reduction Fund, P.O. Box 204232, Augusta, GA 30917-4232.
