1/1
Vernon Hargrove
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Hargrove
Augusta, GA—Mr. Vernon B. Hargrove, 93, loving husband of 70 years to Virginia Hargrove, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Vernon was a devout Christian who enjoyed serving as a deacon at Pineview Baptist Church and visiting nursing home residents and hospital patients. He also proudly served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II and during the Korean Conflict. Vernon loved the Lord, his family, and his church family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Thomas H. Hargrove; daughters: Catherine H. Brown and Sharon H. Pickering (Roy); grandchildren: Cameron Hargrove, Jason Brown (Cynthia), Brian and Mark Pickering; and two great grandsons.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, c/o Debt Reduction Fund, P.O. Box 204232, Augusta, GA 30917-4232.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved