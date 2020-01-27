Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Vernon Virgil Rikard Jr.

Vernon Virgil Rikard Jr. Obituary
Vernon Virgil Rikard, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Vernon Virgil Rikard, Jr, 84, entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor Ben Rueda and Elder Steve Connor officiating.
Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/28/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
