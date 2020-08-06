Vernon "Ricky" Wylie Broome Jr.
Blythe, GA—Vernon "Ricky" Wylie Broome, Jr., 75, loving husband of 53 years to Betty Jean Gray Broome, entered into his eternal rest Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:00A.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Blythe Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Caines officiating.
Because of the family's concern for public health and safety during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing and other safety precautions be followed. The wearing of face masks is encouraged.
One of two sons born to the late Mary Elizabeth Ricker Broome and the late Vernon Wylie Broome, Ricky was a lifelong resident of Blythe. It has been debated as to where the "Ricky" came from—from his mother's maiden name OR from the fact that his mom loved "I Love Lucy"—either way, he was lovingly known as "Ricky" by everyone. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age and maintained his membership at Blythe Baptist Church. Ricky quit school at the age of 17 and joined the Navy where he served on eight different ships as a Boiler Technician. When he was 14 years old, he met the love of his life, marrying her in September 1967. He was at sea six months out of the year so he would tell people that he had two homes—Blythe GA and the sea. Ricky retired from the Navy as Chief Petty Officer after 22 ½ years of service to his country. After retiring from the Navy, he started his career as a long-haul truck driver, travelling cross country from California to New York down the eastern seaboard and everywhere in between. Ricky loved to cook and was known by some as the "Bar-B-Que and Grilling King". A member of American Legion Post 150, he and Betty would often cook with everyone enjoying good food and great times. He also loved his time spent cutting grass; just being outdoors soothed his soul. A huge NASCAR fan, his favorite drivers included both Dale Earnhardts and Richard Petty. Ricky liked to stay informed and knew everything that was going on around him and in the community. People were drawn to his easy-going, laid-back attitude and he, in turn, loved "conversing" with anyone and everyone who happened to be around him. He was comforted by his feline buddies, Boots and Muffin, who captured his heart. Above all else, Ricky loved his family with an unconditional, steadfast devotion. His love for family, God, community and country was undeniable and his loving, generous spirit will remain with those he has left behind.
Others survivors include his son, Vernon "Bubba" Broome III (Janet); brother, James D. Broome (Jan) of Englewood FL; five grandchildren, Justin Broome of Butte MT, Ariele Delucca of Clear Lake CA, Kaida Seavers, Aaron Hudson and Corey Hudson; three nephews, James Broome, Jim Gray and David Gray; many compatriots and friends.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00PM Friday, August 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to American Legion Post 150, 3921 Bath Edie Road, Blythe GA 30805.
