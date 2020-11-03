Mrs. Veronica "Nina" Butler Curry
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Veronica Butler Curry, 63 of Ridge Road, entered into rest Friday, October 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Mims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Mrs. Curry was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church. She was educated in the Aiken County School System, graduating from Leavelle McCampbell High School.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 38 years, George T. Curry; five children, Tony (Juanita) Butler of North Augusta, SC; Jimel Butler of Graniteville, SC; Lamont Curry of Bath, SC; Sheronda (Wade) Smith of Aiken, SC Adrienne Richardson of Gloverville, SC; sisters, Patricia (Richard) Brown, Sandra (Ronald) Green and Ada Gomillion; brothers, Willie (Sarah) Butler, James Butler, Jr., Kevin Butler, and Phillip (Christa) Butler all of Graniteville, SC; eight grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 4, 2020