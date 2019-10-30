|
Vestie S. Spencer
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Vestie S. Spencer entered into rest on October 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12 noon at World Outreach Evangelistic Ministry, Jack Kelly Road. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughter, Sharon Rollins (Michael); sisters, Carolyn (John) Rogers, Sarah E. Smith, Mazel (Joseph) Boston; brothers, Floyd (Mary) Smith, Oscar Smith, Melvin (Verna) Smith, Joseph (Barbara) Smith, Bishop Franklin Smith, Charles Smith; and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019