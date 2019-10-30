Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Vestie Spencer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
World Outreach Evangelistic Ministry
Resources
More Obituaries for Vestie Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vestie S. Spencer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vestie S. Spencer Obituary
Vestie S. Spencer
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Vestie S. Spencer entered into rest on October 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12 noon at World Outreach Evangelistic Ministry, Jack Kelly Road. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughter, Sharon Rollins (Michael); sisters, Carolyn (John) Rogers, Sarah E. Smith, Mazel (Joseph) Boston; brothers, Floyd (Mary) Smith, Oscar Smith, Melvin (Verna) Smith, Joseph (Barbara) Smith, Bishop Franklin Smith, Charles Smith; and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/31/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vestie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -