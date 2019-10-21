|
Vickey McCorkle
Dearing, Georgia—Vickey Landers McCorkle, 72, wife of Warren B. McCorkle, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Starling Funeral Home with the Chaplain Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Family Cemetery.
Vickey was born in Pelzer, South Carolina to the late Charles O. and Doris Elizabeth Landers. She worked at Columbia Nitrogen and as a substitute teacher for the McDuffie County Board of Education, but was a homemaker first and foremost. She was a loving wife and mother that was very proud of her boys. Vickey fought a courageous battle against cancer with one heck of a fight.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Warren B. McCorkle, Sr.; two sons, Warren "Ben" McCorkle, Jr. (Ashley) and Adam S. McCorkle; one brother, Timothy Landers; two sisters, Gay Look (Robert) and Jean Caulder (Jesse); one grandson, Lukas McCorkle; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kerry Landers and Ronnie Landers.
Pallbearers will be Ben McCorkle, Adam McCorkle, Phil McCorkle, Mike McCorkle, Clifford Bowick and Thomas Bowick.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Walker Family Cemetery Fund, 4669 Adams Chapel Road, Dearing, GA 30808.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.
