Mrs. Vicki Odessa Adams Batrous, 60, entered into rest February 18, 2019.
Mrs. Batrous was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of Vernon Adams and the late Emmie Jackie Banks Adams, but grew up in Washington, Ga and later moved to Thomson, GA. She was a 1976 graduate of Wilkes Academy where she played basketball & softball. Mrs. Batrous was a member of Abilene Baptist Church and taught children's Sunday School. She had a 'green thumb' and enjoyed growing things and fishing. Mrs. Batrous loved spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 35 years, Peter Joseph Batrous III; son, Joseph Batrous (Jena) of Camak, GA; daughter Hannah DeMore (Donny) of Norwood, GA; father, Vernon Adams of Washington, GA; sister, Kelli Hardin (Steve) of Evans, GA; 4 grandchildren, Banks DeMore, Jase DeMore, Anna Kate Batrous, and Emmie Caroline DeMore; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Whitt officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., at the funeral home, Friday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briarwood Academy.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Vicki Batrous.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019