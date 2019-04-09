Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Vicki Colleen Shaw


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vicki Colleen Shaw Obituary
Private Graveside Services for Miss Vicki Colleen Shaw, 63, who entered into rest April 7, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday in Sunset Memory Gardens. Reverend Timmy Newton officiating.

Miss Shaw was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was predeceased by her parents, Lewis Mitchell and Dorothy "Jimmie" Asbell Shaw, grandparents, Thomas Hugh and Cornelia Glover Shaw, Sr. and Julius and Odie Griswold Asbell.

Survivors include an uncle and aunt, Cecil and Shirley Asbell, North Augusta; an aunt, Mary Bernard, Augusta; numerous cousins.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
