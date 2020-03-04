|
Vicki Davis
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Vicki McCarty Davis, 68, went to be with her Lord on March 2, 2020.
Vicki was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, Georgia and the daughter of the late Roy McCarty and the late Billie McCarty. She was a customer service representative with Southern Bell, Bellsouth and retired from AT&T with over 30 years of service. Vicki was a member of Thomson First United Methodist Church and enjoyed shopping, dancing, camping, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Phil Davis.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Welch and Tiffany Daniel (Sonny); grandchildren, Mason Daniel, Daniel Welch (Shelby), Zac Daniel, and Matthew Welch; and brothers, Milton "Flip" McCarty and Robert S. McCarty.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larron Pilgrim officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . The family would like to thank the staff of Madison Heights and PruittHealth Hospice for their kindness and care provided to Mrs. Davis.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Vicki Davis.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020