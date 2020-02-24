|
Vicki Joan Collins
Aiken, SC—Vicki Joan Collins, 68, beloved wife of David Collins, entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2020 at her home during hospice care.
Vicki was the daughter of the late H.H. Sigmon and Clara E. Sigmon. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, David Collins; daughters, Erica Collins, Carrie Henry; brothers, Colen (Martha) Sigmon, Tim (Valerie) Sigmon, Joe (Marion) Sigmon, and granddaughter, Allyson Henry.
Vicki was a dedicated Christian mother and educator, having spent her entire adult life in the education field. She retired as an English Professor from University of South Carolina, Aiken campus where she also directed the Writing Room activities. Vicki was also a noted poet and author ("The Silent Appalachian") with many published works. She was a member of the Augusta Poetry Society, the Aiken County Library Board and various author/writer groups in the southeast. She was an ardent fan of USCA athletics and supported all of the university teams. Vicki influenced many of her students through her Christian faith and teaching abilities. This led her to be awarded the Advisor of the Year award. She also taught Sunday School and English as a second language. Vicki taught at various secondary, college and universities throughout the southeast during her career. She was also an avid tennis player, serving the CSRA Senior Tennis League as a captain. She will be missed and loved by those that knew her.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at George Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service following at 1:00 pm in The George Funeral Chapel. Pastor Steve Simpson from Vicki's church, Warrenville First Baptist, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials may be made in Vicki's memory to Pace Line (pacelineride.org), 720 St. Sebastian Way, Suite 4, Augusta GA 30901.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
